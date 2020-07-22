Warwickshire County Council is embarking on a campaign - ‘Let’s do the Right Thing for Warwickshire – as it seeks to ensure that the public is very clear around the guidance for keeping indiv...

Warwickshire County Council is embarking on a campaign - ‘Let’s do the Right Thing for Warwickshire – as it seeks to ensure that the public is very clear around the guidance for keeping individuals and communities safe from Covid-19.

As restrictions have been lifting, feedback has shown that some people are not always clear about the message that the pandemic is not over. Warwickshire County Council, along with its partners in the District and Borough Councils, has launched the ‘Let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire’ campaign to ensure that residents are clear about the steps they need to take to keep the county safe.

The main aim of the campaign is to raise awareness around the simple things people can do to stop the spread of the virus and to bring communities together, to help them understand the importance of the role they play.

The campaign will be broken down into the District and Borough areas, so each part of the county can take ownership of the campaign and act as ambassadors for their community. Key to the campaign is the message that everybody needs to play their part and do the right thing for themselves, their friends and family, neighbours and their communities.?

The key messages remain around regular washing and sanitising of hands, keeping a safe social distance of at least 2m wherever possible and taking mitigating actions such as wearing a face covering where that cannot be done. Remembering that it will be mandatory to wear a face covering from Saturday 24 July in shops and supermarkets. The message of staying home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms of Covid-19 and arranging a test is also strongly reinforced.

Talking about the campaign, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe said:

“As lockdown measures have been eased, there has been some confusion as to what the guidance is. Our intelligence shows that people’s reactions to the continued relaxation of measures are very different.

“Some are very much back to business as usual hanging out with their friends, spending time with their family, going off to the pub and some are still very cautious. But we need people to be clear that the pandemic is not over and as a community we all continue to have a role to play to protect each other. We can start to resume many aspects of our normal lives, but we need to do be cautious and do things slightly differently to how we used to do them, while the virus is still present and continues to pose a risk.

“Let’s Do the Right Thing’ aims to instil a community spirit to control the virus together. It’s not just about individuals keeping themselves safe but also making sure that, by taking action to stop the spread, that we keep communities safe. So not only do people need to take steps to keep vulnerable family members safe, but also ensure that they don’t spread the virus to people they don’t know who may also be at risk.

“So please let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire. Wear a face covering when going shopping or on public transport. Continue to wash your hands regularly and stay a safe distance away from people that are not in your bubble and if you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately and book a test. They are relatively simple steps, but critical to ensure that we stop the spread of the virus and save lives.”

To get the message out there and to support Warwickshire communities, Warwickshire County Council would love to hear from community and faith leaders, community bloggers, youth groups or anyone who works within their community who could help to share the campaign material. You can contact us via social media or e-mailing [email protected]

For the latest advice on coronavirus or for more information on how to book a test visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/