Market Hall Museum residents looking forward to welcoming visitors back!

Market Hall Museum in Warwick has re-opened its doors to the public this week (w/c 20th July) and the museum’s ‘residents’ - including Winnie the Pooh, Oisin the deer, Gary the leopard and th...

Market Hall Museum in Warwick has re-opened its doors to the public this week (w/c 20th July) and the museum’s ‘residents’ - including Winnie the Pooh, Oisin the deer, Gary the leopard and the Warwickshire bear - have posted a ‘welcome back’ video online!

As well as the animal exhibits, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire’s Development Manager, Emma Andrews, also features in full period costume in the video, which you can watch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pr7JTFsFYs.

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team has continued to offer their services and access to their collections virtually during the lockdown - but are now delighted to be able to welcome visitors safely back to Market Hall Museum.

Visits to the Museum are on a pre-booked basis only and tickets are limited to allow visitors plenty of space to social distance while enjoying the exhibits. You can book your tickets online at www.warwckshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.

To keep visitors safe, some of the interactive displays and toys have been removed from Market Hall Museum, but there is a trail for children to take part in including challenges, quiz questions and games.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are unable to run events at the moment, so the Learning and Community Engagement team has been busy preparing free activity packs, ideal for the school holidays.

Each week a different theme of activities will be released, and families can collect them from Market Hall Museum. To arrange a time slot to pick up a free activity pack register at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team are still offering a daily online activity for those unable to visit their sites, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritage for details.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture, said: “Having put our archives and collections to bed during lockdown, I’m delighted that we can now welcome visitors of all ages back to Market Hall Museum and provide them with a fun and meaningful experience that is also safe.”

Opening times:

Market Hall Museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm. Tickets for each week will be released on a Monday morning.