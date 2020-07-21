Warwickshire County Council celebrates outstanding results supporting families in need

Warwickshire County Council has met all targets for supporting families facing difficulties under the national Priority Families Programme. This places the council amongst the best performing local...

Warwickshire County Council has met all targets for supporting families facing difficulties under the national Priority Families Programme. This places the council amongst the best performing local authorities for performance on the programme.

Over the five-year period April 2015 to March 2020, the council secured £6m of national funding to support 5,659 vulnerable families in the county by working with them so they have been able to solve problems or concerns.

Problems faced by Warwickshire’s families are diverse and can range from parenting issues, domestic violence, physical or mental health concerns, through to a child or young person’s involvement in crime, anti-social behaviour or school attendance issues. Each family on the programme is supported by a dedicated professional who works with them to tackle the problems they are facing and support the needs of the family.

One person who benefited from the support is Sally*, a single mother with three young children. Sally’s former partner wasn’t allowed contact with the family due to a history of domestic violence. She found it hard to manage financially, suffered from anxiety and felt very isolated.

The council’s Children and Families Service supported Sally to reduce her rent arrears which enabled her to apply for better housing for her family. She was supported throughout the process of moving into a new home and her support worker also helped her to get essential items like furniture and mattresses. She was given the information she needed to start claiming free school meals and access to free swimming lessons and sporting activities for the children.

The family is now very happy in their new home and Sally is feeling much more positive about life, and is a part of her local community. She has started a college course and is looking to work part time once her youngest child is in nursery.

The Barker* family were also supported through the programme. Living in temporary accommodation and battling to clear old debts Mr Barker had been diagnosed with depression, was frequently smoking cannabis and was out of work. A Family Support Worker helped the family to get on top of their finances, referred Mr Barker to mental health support available, helping him to reduce his drug use and look for work. In time the family moved into more permanent housing and the children started at a new school where they are making good progress.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services, said:

“The Children and Families Service work hard to achieve the best possible outcomes for families across the county, putting them at the heart of everything that they do throughout the process.

“The funding received from the Priorities Families Programme - £1,800 per family - has been crucial to helping the team find long lasting solutions for those families who need some extra help to turn their circumstances around and support themselves.

“In spite of the challenges posed by the current pandemic the council will continue to work tirelessly with other services to achieve our ambition that children and families in Warwickshire can lead safe, healthy and independent lives.”

Through the programme, the County Council has identified over 5,500 vulnerable families in total that have or are now receiving support with their issues. Due to the success over the last five years, the programme has now been extended for a further year.

For information, advice or one-to-one support on a range of issues including family relationships, special educational needs and disabilities, health and wellbeing, parenting support, money and debt, housing, childcare, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies or call Warwickshire’s Family Information Service on 01926 742274.

*All names have been changed