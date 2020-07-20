Could you support a local family by fostering part-time?

People thinking about fostering but unable to commit on a full-time basis are asked to consider becoming a Family Link foster carer with Warwickshire County Council.Family Link foster carers fulfil...

People thinking about fostering but unable to commit on a full-time basis are asked to consider becoming a Family Link foster carer with Warwickshire County Council.

Family Link foster carers fulfil an important role within the community by providing part-time care to children and young people who for a variety of reasons need to spend time away from their families.

These carers receive payment for their support and receive training from Warwickshire County Council so they are able to provide families with the help they need. Placements are carefully matched with carers and a child’s family so relationships can be developed and the commitments of everyone involved can be considered. A dedicated social worker supports every Family Link arrangement.

Sue is a Warwickshire Family Link Carer who has cared for 6 children and young people over the past 14 years. She keeps in touch with the young people she has cared for and their families.

Talking about her fostering experiences, Sue said:

“I always wanted to foster, but also loved my job working full time in a school. Family Link was a great fit as it enables me to continue in my job while also providing care to children with disabilities for one or two weekends a month, depending on the needs of the child I was matched with.”

Sue continued:

“I really enjoy Family Link fostering. One of the main rewards of the role is seeing the children I provide care for become settled and comfortable in my home and knowing that I can support the whole family as the parents of the child can relax for a short time or give their other children more attention.

“The matching process allows me to really get to know the family and children and seeing the children progress over the years while I'm linked to them is really inspiring. I enjoy being able to give the young people new opportunities to do different things when they come to stay, for example, I can take them swimming as this normally involves one to one care.

“Knowing I have access to excellent support through the Family Link social worker means I know I’m not alone and training is also available when needed to allow to you cater for the child's needs.”

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services added:

“Warwickshire County Council’s foster carers provide an invaluable role within our communities. We understand that everyone has different commitments and are pleased to be able to offer a range of foster carer roles meaning people can continue existing commitments while still fostering for Warwickshire.

“Family Link foster carers work closely with their matched families, so they get to know the child and see them on a regular basis. The carers are also providing the families with respite care so they can rest, spend time with their other children or even carry out tasks that many of us take for granted, such as, food shopping or chores around the house.”

To find out more about Family Link, register an interest, or read case studies about the experiences of Warwickshire foster carers like Sue visit fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk