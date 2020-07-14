Independent member needed to help scrutinise the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner

Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel (PCP) is seeking an experienced person to join the Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel as an independent panel member.The role will play a crucial part in mainta...

Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel (PCP) is seeking an experienced person to join the Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel as an independent panel member.

The role will play a crucial part in maintaining the governance and accountability arrangements for policing in Warwickshire.

The panel has a role to support and scrutinise the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) to ensure that there is an effective, constructive challenge to the PCC and to act as voice to represent those who live and work in Warwickshire.

Applicants for the role should not be a Police Officer or member of the PCC’s staff, an MP or member of the National Assembly for Wales, Scottish Parliament or European Parliament or civil servants. They should not be Warwickshire county, district or borough councillors or employees nor persons engaged in political activity. They should be aged 18 or over and either live or work in Warwickshire.

The role requires attendance at all meetings of the panel (between four and six each year) as well as working groups or evidence gathering sessions including training and development sessions. An interest in the key issues of policing and policing priorities is essential and applicants should also have experience of working with people of various ages, religious beliefs and political views.

Nichola Vine, Warwickshire County Council’s Strategy and Commissioning Manager for Legal and Democratic Services said:

“Sitting on the Police and Crime panel is an opportunity to ensure that Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner is subject to scrutiny to ensure the very best performance. It is not a case of working against the Commissioner but rather working with and will be a valued role in helping to make Warwickshire a safer place to live and work.”

Although the position is voluntary, reasonable expenses will be paid. Interested parties can complete an application using the link below or for further information call Nichola Vine, Warwickshire County Council’s Strategy and Commissioning Manager on 01926 736379 or via email on [email protected]

Independent Panel Member job profile and application.

Closing Date: 1st September 2020

Interview date to be confirmed