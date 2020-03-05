Bus stop improvements for Shipston Square

Warwickshire County Council have carried out improvements to the bus stop in The Square, Shipston-on-Stour.

Works carried out have involved the re-painting and refreshing of the yellow bus stop box on the road, alongside the installation of a new bus stop pole and sign – complete with branding for community bus service Shipston Link making it easy for passengers to identify where to catch the service.

The refreshment of the bus stop has been carried out following feedback received from passengers who had raised concerns that it was not clear that the stop was still in use. This had been leading to cars frequently parking in the space the bus stop should be, causing obstructions for both the buses and those trying to board and alight the service. It is hoped that, as a result of these works, more people will be encouraged to use the Shipston Link services, and car users will no longer use the space to park their vehicles.

Shipston Link provides local community bus services to and from Shipston-on-Stour and the surrounding villages, operating regular timetabled journeys Tuesday to Saturday. The service provides a crucial link for those needing to travel for a whole range of needs – from medical appointments to shopping trips.