St Mary's Road, Leamington Spa, will be closed between 11th - 17th March from 09:30am - 15:30pm to allow for resurfacing works to take place.

During this time, Stagecoach services 67 & 67A will be unable to serve St Mary's Road. Services will divert via Radford Road and Sydenham Drive. Passengers can catch the services on Gainsborough Drive or Radford Road.

We apologise for any inconvenience cause.