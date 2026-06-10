Proposed Stopping Up Order - 6 Topps Heath, Bedworth

Proposed retrospective Stopping Up Order - 6 Topps Heath, Bedworth.

WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 – SECTION 116

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AN ORDER STOPPING UP PART OF THE PUBLIC HIGHWAY ADJACENT TO NO.6 TOPPS HEATH, BEDWORTH, WARWICKSHIRE, CV12 0DF

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Warwickshire County Council intends to apply to the Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at the Coventry Magistrates’ Court at 10a.m on Wednesday the 9th day of September 2026 for an Order under section 116 of the Highways Act 1980 the effect of which will be to stop up for the purposes of all traffic the part of the highway adjacent to No.6 Topps Heath, Bedworth, CV12 0DF, in the County of Warwickshire, which is now considered unnecessary for highway purposes.

The proposal is shown on a plan which is enclosed with this Notice and which may also be inspected free of charge at the Warwickshire County Council’s Main Reception, Shire Hall, Warwick and at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Town Hall, Coton Road, Nuneaton, during normal opening hours, and on the following weblink: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/280/stopping-up-orders

On the plan the part of the highway to be stopped up is shown edged in a dashed red line.

Any enquiries relating to this application may be made to David Pritchard, County Highways (telephone number: 01926 412515).

On the hearing of this application any person who would be aggrieved by the making of the Order applied for has a right to be heard.

S Duxbury

Director of Strategy, Planning and Governance

Shire Hall, Warwick

08 June 2026

IN THE COUNTY OF WARWICK

PETTY SESSIONAL DIVISION OF WARWICKSHIRE

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 SECTION 116

WHEREAS the Warwickshire County Council (hereinafter called “the Council”) are the appropriate authority for the purpose of section 116 of the Highways Act 1980, for the length of highway situated adjacent to No.6 Topps Heath, Bedworth, CV12 0DF, in the County of Warwickshire, hereinafter call “the highway” and which is shown edged in dashed red line on the plan annexed hereto.

AND WHEREAS the Council has applied to the Court pursuant to section 116 and 117 of the said Act for an Order stopping up the section of highway on the ground that within the meaning of the said section 116 it is unnecessary to the highway requirements.

AND WHEREAS the application was heard this day and the Court is satisfied as to the facts hereinbefore recited and is also satisfied that the Council have given the notices required by the said section 116 and by the Twelfth Schedule to the said Act.

NOW THEREFORE IT IS HEREBY ordered that the said section of the highway shown edged in a dashed red line on the plan annexed hereto be authorised to the stopped up forthwith for the purposes of all traffic.

DATED this 9th day of September Two thousand and twenty six

Justice of the Peace for

The County aforesaid