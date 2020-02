Church Lane, Cubbington, is due to be closed on Wednesday 11th March 2020 between 09:30am and 15:30pm to allow carrigeway patching work to take place.

During this time, service 67A will be unable to serve stops on Windmill Hill, Queen Street, High Street, or Rugby Road in Cubbington. The service will instead be using the temporary stop layby on Kenilworth Road, opposite the exit of Comptons Garage.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.