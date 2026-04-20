Health and wellbeing in the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) community

WCFW practitioners continue to work with the GRT community in Warwickshire, building on established relationships to share important public health messages with families.

Through face-to-face engagement and tailored activities, the WCFW team aims to ensure information is accessible and meaningful to the community’s day-to-day experiences.

In March, practitioners visited one of the local authority sites to deliver a programme of hands-on, interactive activities designed especially for children and young people. The sessions focused on helping them to better understand their emotional health, recognise common feelings, and learn practical strategies for emotional regulation. Activities delivered included creative exercises, games, and guided discussions, helping young people to explore their emotions in a safe and supportive environment.

WCFW’s School Nursing team also recently visited the Pathlow GRT site to deliver an emotional wellbeing session for local children. Five children took part in fun activities designed to support emotional health and physical play, including simple wellbeing activities, creative resources, and energetic games. As the session went on, children gained confidence and became more engaged. Staff also provided wellbeing materials to a family unable to attend due to illness, making sure that everyone could benefit.

By providing targeted support in familiar settings, WCFW practitioners hope to empower children and young people with the tools they need to manage stress, build resilience, and develop healthy coping techniques, whilst developing stronger relationships with families, reducing health inequalities, and promoting wellbeing across the GRT community in Warwickshire.