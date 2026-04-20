Following WCFW’s annual Year 9 Health Needs Assessment, targeted emotional health support was delivered to young people who disclosed self‑harm and low mood.

One young person reported that after sharing her self-harm and suicidal thoughts with the WCFW team, she felt genuinely listened to and described feeling “lighter in herself.” She also spoke with a close friend who had been seen earlier in the week by two WCFW nurses in Nuneaton for similar self-harm and emotional health concerns. The friend expressed that she also felt happier after her session, describing the nurses as “lovely” and noting that she was looking forward to continuing her work with WCFW.

This feedback highlights the immediate positive impact of compassionate, early emotional health intervention and the value young people place on being heard and supported.

Find out more about WCFW’s Health Needs Assessments Service