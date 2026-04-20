Continence training and workshops

Continence challenges can impact a child’s physical health, emotional wellbeing, and self-esteem, whilst also becoming a source of stress for parents and family members.

WCFW’s training sessions and workshops aim to reduce this stress by empowering families and schools with the information they need.

Earlier this year, two of WCFW’s Family Brief Intervention Workers delivered an in-person health awareness training session to Sydenham School in Rugby. The session provided school staff with the right knowledge to support children with any continence or toileting concerns. Following delivery of the session, WCFW was invited to return for a follow-up session to train more staff including Teaching Assistants and Lunchtime Supervisors. This will help to create a whole-school approach to continence support for children and their families.

WCFW also began delivery of its online continence workshops for parents and carers. The workshops are delivered in a friendly and accessible online format, designed to provide practical advice and strategies to improve common continence issues such as daytime wetting, night-time wetting, and constipation. Providing early support and increasing understanding about any underlying causes can help families to address issues before they escalate into more serious health problems or prevent a child’s school life from being affected. The workshops also offer the opportunity to ask questions and get support tailored to an individual child’s needs or circumstances.

One staff member shared the following feedback from a recent attendee:

The mum was very sceptical about the workshop, but she was so pleased she attended and found the content of the workshop, in her words ‘amazing’. She said that it was pitched right and everything made sense”.

WCFW regularly reviews its content and feedback from parent and carers to ensure all training sessions and workshops remain up to date and reflective of the latest best practice. To enquire about WCFW’s continence sessions, email wcfw.contact@hcrgcaregroup.com