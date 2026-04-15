Breastfeeding support groups

Parents with babies of any age can drop-in to discuss their breast-feeding concerns and receive individual and bespoke evidence-based advice and support.

One WCFW staff member commented:

We are a very small team, and these groups enable us to reach a large number of families and to ensure they receive timely support to continue their breast-feeding journey, with discussions around ensuring effective latch at the breast whilst feeding, increasing milk supply, responding to babies cues, and managing challenges such as mastitis.

We have worked tirelessly to provide this support, continuing throughout the Christmas and new year periods. We have seen an increase in attendance and continue to receive very positive comments from those who attend. Moving forward, we hope to continue to grow our service to provide further groups to reach greater areas across Warwickshire.”