C80 Brownsover Road, Rugby (Valley Island) - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Scheme Details

It has been identified that sections of carriageway on C80 Brownsover Road, Rugby (Valley Island) are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works. There will be no diversion route.

Start Date - 19 January 2026

Anticipated End Date - 27 January 2026

Working Hours - 20:00 - 06:00 (weekday nights only)

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number – 07837 319 323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Jonathan Cook - 01926 412515 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Permit reference number – PC0812523838-02

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

