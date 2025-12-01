Warwickshire Libraries celebrate a year of innovation and community impact 

Day 2 of our Christmas Countdown is here! Today we’re celebrating the amazing Warwickshire Libraries team. They’ve had a brilliant 2025, and we can’t wait to see what magic they bring in 2026!

Warwickshire Libraries have marked an exceptional year of growth and creativity, continuing to serve as a cornerstone for learning, culture, and community connection across the county.

Over the past year, the service has seen a remarkable increase in engagement, with visits reaching 1.2 million—an impressive 11% rise compared to the previous year. While traditional book lending has remained steady, digital engagement has grown, with e-book usage growing by 7%. Rugby, Leamington, and Nuneaton stood out as the most visited library hubs, reflecting the enduring importance of these spaces in local life.

The libraries’ commitment to community enrichment was evident through a vibrant programme of events and activities. Event numbers have grown over the past year as residents have enjoyed author talks, craft workshops, technology learning sessions, family activities, wellbeing classes, and even Book Bingo. These initiatives demonstrate how libraries have evolved into dynamic cultural venues, offering something for everyone.

Innovation was at the heart of this year’s achievements. Warwickshire Libraries introduced two electric mobile libraries, among the first in the UK, bringing sustainable and accessible services to its communities. A new laptop lending scheme was also launched, ensuring that digital inclusion remains a priority and that residents have the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

As the first library service in the West Midlands to be designated a National Portfolio Organisation by Arts Council England, Warwickshire Libraries continued to deliver outstanding cultural programming supported by £840,000 in funding for 2023–2027. Over the past year, this initiative enabled 358 days of creative activity, collaborations with 118 partners, and engagement with more than 8,500 participants. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with 73% of attendees reporting improved perceptions of libraries and enhanced happiness. Notably, 23% of participants were new users, contributing to an 11% increase in overall visits.

The NPO programme brought inclusive and imaginative experiences to communities, from Sip & Paint evenings and Murder Mystery Nights to Hidden Stories, Fun Palaces, Park Life Reads, and the Big Green Tour. A highlight was the First Folio Facsimile Tour celebrating Shakespeare’s legacy, alongside a powerful collaboration with Romani artist Gemma Lees, which involved 261 participants and deepened understanding of Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller cultures.

"Warwickshire Libraries are a brilliant example of a service being community-powered. I’m incredibly proud of the way they continue to adapt and innovate to work with our communities to best meet their needs. “The service has had a brilliant year. From introducing electric mobile libraries and expanding digital access to delivering thousands of creative and cultural events, the service is proving that libraries are so much more than books, they are vibrant hubs for learning, wellbeing, and connection. The growth in visits and engagement shows just how valued these spaces are, and we look forward to building on this success in the year ahead."

For details of upcoming events and activities, visit Warwickshire Libraries Events & Activities