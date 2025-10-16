Information on the road closure for D4531 Bowers Croft Leamington Spa - Carriageway Patching Works

D4531 Bowers Croft Leamington, - Carriageway Patching Works

Scheme Details

It has been identified that carriageway on D4531 Bowers Croft, Leamington are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.

Start Date - 28 October 2025

Anticipated End Date - 30 October 2025

Working Hours - 09:30 - 15:30

An expected work schedule is detailed below:

28 October 2025 Remove existing road surface and adjust iron work.

29 October 2025 Lay final road surface and reinstate road markings

30 October 2025 Contingency day road markings

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum. Access to properties outside of the working hours will be as normal.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Jamie Beenick - 07395602315 (Monday - Friday 08:00-16:00)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Rob Butterill - 01926 412515 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Permit reference number – PC08110315779-02

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)