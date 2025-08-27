Part 2

Challenges to Peristomal Skin

In this module you will gain an understanding of the effects of systemic and topical medicines on peristomal skin. Peristomal skin health can be affected by topical and systemic medications. You will explore which medications can induce changes to skin. You will discover how topical medications, the strength of topical medications, oily products, systemic medicines, steroids and chemotherapy can present challenges and what you can do to address the risks. At the end of the module, you can test yourself on the potential risks to skin of medication to skin integrity.

Learning objectives

1. Identify different medications can affect the peristomal skin

2. Explain how different medications affects the peristomal skin

3. Understand how these medications can affect stoma care

Relevance to stoma care

Only by understanding the different medications which may be used by an ostomate can we better placed to be proactive in our care. Having a prevention over cure approach to care helps to support an individual in maintain their quality of life.

Duration: 45 mins

Challenges to Peristomal Skin - Part 2