PART 2 Free Level 2 course

Promoting the Effective Management of Children’s Pain

PART 2

This is the second of two OpenLearn courses focusing on the effective management of children’s pain. The focus of the first course was on why pain matters and how a pain management framework can be used to deliver the effective management of children’s pain. This second free course further develops how to improve children’s pain management in hospital, focusing on including parents/carers in the management of the child’s pain.

The course presents the findings from a range of studies involving parent interviews on being included in their child’s pain care, as well as studies involving nurses, parents/carers and children and young people on their views of how children’s pain is managed. The challenges both parents and nurses encounter in managing children’s pain are discussed, focussing in particular on communication. The course includes three short animations conveying key messages on the management of children’s pain. The course concludes with suggestions that may help overcome these challenges between parents/carers and nurses to improve the management of children’s pain in hospital.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

appreciate the lived experiences of parents/carers who have a child in hospital and be confident about what to say to parents/carers facing a similar situation

recognise nurses' views on and their rationale for how they deliver pain care

recognise parents'/carers', children and young peoples' views on how to improve the pain management of children in hospital

understand nurses' views on how to improve the pain management of children and young people in hospital.

Promoting the effective management of children’s pain – part 2 | OpenLearn - Open University