Do you want to become an on-call fire fighter like Jamie?

WFRS is looking for dedicated, community-minded people to step forward and join our team as on-call firefighters at Wellesbourne, Southam, Polesworth, Henley in Arden, and Bidford on Avon fire stations.

On-call firefighters are required to be available for a minimum of two nights a week, between 7pm - 7am. When on-call, firefighters stay at home and carry a pager, so when they get a call, they are ready to respond to emergencies. To be eligible to become an on-call firefighter, potential recruits must either live or work within five minutes of one of the five on-call fire station.

While the role can be challenging, it also offers many benefits: on-call firefighters are able to learn many transferable skills; they meet lots of new people and become part of a welcoming, close-knit team; and, most importantly, get to give back to their community in one of most meaningful ways possible.

On-call firefighters respond to emergencies such as house fires, road traffic collisions, and floods, and they also play a key role in fire prevention and community safety. They are highly trained, professional firefighters who provide lifesaving services while balancing their on-call role with other careers and family life.

Jamie Jeffs, an on-call firefighter, shared what inspired him to join WFRS:

“Since I was a child, I have always wanted to become a firefighter, due to the fact I have had relatives working in the fire service. My uncle and close family members were on-call firefighters at our local fire station, seeing what a difference they made in our local community inspired me to want to do the same. There never felt like the right time to try to follow in their footsteps and pursue this ambition, due to other career choices. However, I soon came to realise that there will never be a right time, you just have to put yourself out there and try it. It is amazing how supportive all the crews are, and it’s like you’re joining a new family.”

Being an on-call firefighter is a great way to give back to your community, Jamie continued:

“A moment that will always stand out to me as memorable was the first time my pager went off and responding to an incident. It really does make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. There is a sudden realisation that you are going to an incident where you could possibly make a difference to someone’s life. This moment will forever stick with me, and this is the reason why I have joined – being able to make a difference and help others in difficult situations.” Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“On-call firefighters have an important role in the service. Recruitment for on-call firefighters can sometimes be tricky, as they will need to live or work within five minutes of our five on-call fire station, so we ask our communities to support us by sharing information about this position as well as having a good think about whether it’s something they could get involved with. “Becoming an on-call firefighter is a big thing to take on and it’s not without its challenges, but it’s also one of the most rewarding things you can do for your community. We hope people will take a bit of time to learn more about this opportunity and find out if it could be right for them.”

“If you’re unsure if this is for you or whether you should apply, I strongly advise for you to go to your local station and speak to the firefighters” Jamie concluded. “They will offer friendly advice and answer any questions you may have. No matter what you feel your strengths and weaknesses are, I believe we all have something to offer to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

We will soon be recruiting on-call fighters. If you would like to be notified when recruitment opens, please register your interest.

The on-call stations are also welcoming members of the public to weekly drill nights. This is a great chance for you to find out more about the role and talk to some of the fire crew.

Further details about the drill nights are below:

Polesworth Fire Station, Tamworth Road,

Polesworth,

Warwickshire, B78 1HP – Mondays – 7-9pm

Bidford on Avon Fire Station, Bramley Way,

Bidford-on-Avon,

Warwickshire,

B50 4QG - Tuesdays – 7-9pm

Wellesbourne Fire Station, Loxley Road,

Wellesbourne,

Warwickshire,

CV35 9JL - Tuesdays - 7-9pm