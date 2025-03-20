Approval of a Premise as a venue for Marriages under Section 26(1)(bb) of the Marriage Act 1949 and Civil Partnerships under Section 6(3a)(a) of the Civil Partnership Act 2004

The licence approving Hatton Village Hall, Birmingham Road, Hatton, Warwick, CV35 7LR to host civil ceremonies is due to expire on 24th October 2025. An application has been received requesting an extension of the existing approval for a further 3 year period.

The complete application form together with a plan of the premises may be inspected at the Warwickshire Register Office, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, Monday - Friday between 9.00am and 4.00pm

Any objections to the grant of an extension to the approval must be made in writing and addressed to Mr Ayub Khan MBE, Head of Libraries, Heritage & Culture and Registration Services, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, to be received no later than 10th April 2025.

Ayub Khan MBE

Head of Libraries, Heritage & Culture and Registration Services

Proper Officer for Registration

Workforce & Local Services

Warwickshire County Council