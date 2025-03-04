Warwickshire Libraries are moving to a new library management system (LMS) in April 2025.

This system manages the library service’s collection of books and other resources, it also manages customer’s account details and loan history. The system supports access to some of our digital services including the on-line catalogue, the Library App, online borrower account management and renewals, PC use in the library, Hublets and eBooks, eAudio; eMagazine and eNewspapers.

What will happen and when?

The system changeover will take place between 9 April 2025 – 29 April 2025.

During this period all libraries are open as normal however there will be temporary changes to some services until the changeover is completed.

Please read the Frequently Asked Questions below for more information.

Who will be affected? All Warwickshire Library users. Is there anything I need to do before 8 April? Place any reservations before 10 March.

If you use ‘reading lists’ on the library catalogue: please make a note of any books in your wish list. Unfortunately, we are unable to migrate these across to the new system, but these can be added to the new system once it is up and running. You will need to do this by 8 April .

. How to download a Reading List- Sign in to your library account Click on ‘Reading Lists’ from the menu options at the side or bottom of screen (depending on the device you are using to access your account) Click on the name of the reading list you wish to download Click on ‘CSV export’ from the menu options Click on ‘OK’ to download a CSV file with all of the items on your Reading List.

Please ensure you have a Warwickshire library card with you and know your PIN as access to customer accounts will not be available from 8 until 29 April.

Please check that all your details are correct on your customer account before 8 th April. This can be done online by signing in to your Library Account or by talking to staff in your local library, who will be happy to help. Will Libraries still be open? Yes, Libraries will be open as normal throughout the changeover period. Will library events and activities be taking place? Yes, libraries will continue to offer their regular programme of events and activities, also look out for special Easter events. Customers can still book for an event, and you can find more information on the Warwickshire Library website. Will I be able to join the library? Yes, but you will need to visit your local library in person to join and take current ID showing your name and address. You won’t be able to join online during the changeover. Will I be able to borrow/return books during the changeover? Yes, customers will be able to borrow, return and renew items throughout the changeover period in a library as long as you have your Warwickshire Library Card with you. If you wish to borrow an item, you will need to have your library card with you as staff will not be able to check your borrower account number on the temporary system. You can renew your items provided you have them, and your library card, with you when you visit the library You can renew over the phone during normal office hours provided you have the items and your library card with you The 24/7 renewal line will not be available. Will I be able to use the self-service machines? Yes, you will be able to borrow (with your library card) and return your books. However, you won’t be able to view your account details, pay any fines/fees or renew items. Please see a member of staff if you wish to renew your items. Will I still get notifications of things, like if my library books are overdue? No, all customer notices including courtesy emails, will be suspended during the changeover period. When notices do resume, they may look a little different and come from different ‘addresses’. What will happen to my reservations? Customers won’t be able to reserve items from 10 March until the changeover period is complete. Any existing reservations you have will be carried across to the new system and will be fulfilled once it is fully functional. Will I be able to search for books that I want to read? No, neither customers nor staff will be able to search the library catalogue during the changeover. Will there be new stock arriving in libraries? There will be a short delay in providing titles due for publication from mid-April but we aim to get these onto our library catalogue as soon as possible after 7 May. Can I use the Reading Group Collection? Yes, a process will be in place, you’ll find more information on our Reading Group Collection page. Are there things I won’t be able to do? As we will only have a basic temporary system in place during the changeover period it will not be possible to: place new reservations after 10 March

view or modify reservations during the changeover period.

access my library account or change any library account details

pay anything for lost and damaged items, fines or reservations

search the library catalogue

join online

renew items online or by 24/7 renewal line

use the library app

Digital services