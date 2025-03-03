Join us at the Caring Together Warwickshire Conference 2025

The Caring Together Warwickshire Conference 2025 is coming up in March, a free half-day event dedicated to supporting and connecting local unpaid carers with valuable resources and information. The...

The Caring Together Warwickshire Conference 2025 is coming up in March, a free half-day event dedicated to supporting and connecting local unpaid carers with valuable resources and information.

The event will be held in Rugby on Wednesday 12 March, and will provide an opportunity for unpaid carers of all ages to connect with organisations that offer advice and support. It will be a chance to stay updated on local developments, share experiences, and gain insights into what matters most in a carer's role.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Time: 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: The Benn Hall, Newbold Rd, Rugby CV21 2LN

Book your free ticket here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/caring-together-warwickshire-conference-tickets-1240790250039?aff=oddtdtcreator

The conference is open to unpaid carers and those with caring responsibilities, providers and partners, voluntary and community organisations, NHS practitioners, social care professionals, and anyone interested in supporting carers' wellbeing.

Attendees can look forward to guest speakers from Carers Trust Heart of England and other experts, exhibitors from organisations like Age UK, Healthwatch, and Alzheimer’s Society and round table discussions for meaningful engagement.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: "We are committed to supporting our unpaid carers who play such a vital role in our community. The Caring Together Warwickshire Conference is an excellent opportunity for carers to access the resources and support they need. I encourage all carers to attend and take advantage of this valuable event."

Light refreshments and free parking will be available at the event, and there will also be supervised activities for those being cared for, allowing carers to attend the conference without worry.

