Carers Rights Day 2024

Carers Rights Day is on Thursday, 21 November 2024, with the theme ‘Recognising Your Rights.’

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is supporting the awareness day to highlight the support available for the 52,725 unpaid carers in Warwickshire*. Every day, 12,000 in the UK people take on the role of unpaid carer for a partner, family member, or friend. Many do not realise they are carers and are often unaware of their legal rights and the support and benefits available to them. This year’s theme has been set by Carers UK and aims to help carers understand and claim these rights, so they can access the support they need, whenever they need it.

These rights include:

The right to carer’s leave

T he right to request flexible learning

T he right to request a free flu jab

Carers also have the right to request a Carers Assessment which provides an opportunity for carers to discuss the support they need to carry out their caring responsibilities.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “Carers Rights Day gives us as a local authority an opportunity to remind those residents who provide care to a loved one that they are entitled to support from us, and to encourage them to seek it out. Understanding your rights as a carer gives you the confidence to request the support you’re entitled to and to advocate for yourself when those rights aren’t upheld.”

Caring Together Warwickshire is a service that was created to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire. The service, which is provided by Carers Trust Heart of England, works closely with unpaid carers, helping to make them feel valued, respected, and supported in their caring role, as well as making them aware of the rights they are entitled to. They are also responsible for completing Carer’s Assessments. You can find more information about these here: https://www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/help_and_advice/assessments/

Claire Dale, CEO at Carers Trust Heart of England who provide the Caring Together Warwickshire Service, commented: “Carers Rights Day is a hugely significant day in our calendar. The day is an opportunity for us to shout that little bit louder and help raise awareness of caring, identify unpaid carers and most importantly support carers in accessing the information, guidance and support they deserve.

“As this year’s theme suggests, it’s vitally important that unpaid carers recognise their rights, and our service can help carers in Coventry and Warwickshire do just that. I’d encourage local unpaid carers to come along to our Information Sessions this week, check out our website and get in touch to find out how Caring Together Warwickshire can help support them, not only on Carers Rights Day but all year round.”

For help and support please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk. You can also access information via Warwickshire County Council, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

*According to the 2021 census