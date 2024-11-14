Approval of a Premise as a venue for Marriages under Section 26(1)(bb) of the Marriage Act 1949 and Civil Partnerships under Section 6(3a)(a) of the Civil Partnership Act 2004

The licence approving Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club, Maxstoke lane, Meriden, CV7 7HR, to host civil ceremonies is due to expire on 22nd May 2025. An application has been received requesting an extension of the existing approval for a further 3-year period.

The complete application form together with a plan of the premises may be inspected at the Warwickshire Register Office, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL,on Mondays - Fridays between 9.00am and 4.00pm

Any objections to the grant of an extension to the approval must be made in writing and addressed to Mr Ayub Khan MBE, Service Manager and Proper Officer for Registration, Business and Customer Services, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, to be received no later than 5th December 2024.

Ayub Khan MBE

Service Manager and Proper Officer for Registration

Business and Customer Services

Warwickshire County Council

