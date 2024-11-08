Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services’ Chief Fire Officer selected to lead West Midlands Fire Service

Warwickshire's Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook has been selected as the successful candidate to lead West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS).

The West Midlands Fire Authority will meet later this month to formally confirm his appointment and, while his departure date is yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated to be within the next six months.

Since joining Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS), Ben has been a dedicated and respected leader, guiding our service with integrity and authenticity. His personal, hands-on approach has earned the respect of colleagues, partners, and the community alike. Under his leadership WFRS has navigated significant milestones, including a series of HMICFRS inspections and our ambitious Resourcing to Risk change programme.

Ben’s professionalism and vision have helped shape our progress, and we are confident he will continue to excel in his new role with WMFS. While he will be greatly missed by his colleagues in Warwickshire, we are thrilled to see him take on this well-deserved opportunity within the wider West Midlands family.

Chief Executive Officer Monica Fogarty said: “We are truly grateful for Ben's outstanding leadership and the positive impact he’s made on WFRS in his time here. While we are extremely sorry to see him go, we’re also incredibly proud of his achievements and confident he will bring the same dedication and excellence to WMFS. It’s a comfort knowing he isn’t moving too far away and will remain part of the wider Midlands Fire and Rescue family.”

To ensure a smooth transition, we will appoint an interim Chief Fire Officer in the coming months before beginning the process to recruit a permanent successor during 2025.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Ben for his invaluable contributions to our service and wish him every success in his new role.