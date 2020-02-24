Bus service affected by Warwick Road, Leek Wootton closure 25th – 27th February 2020

During this time, the Stagecoach service 16 will be unable to serve stops in Leek Wootton. Anyone who needs to use the service during the times of the closure should make arrangements with a local taxi company and your fare will be reimbursed in line with the Terms and Conditions below.

Terms and Conditions

Reimbursement will only be paid for journeys between the above dates, between Leek Wootton and anywhere else that the no 16 bus serves, during the times of the closure as indicated, and in line with the times that the bus normally operates only and any return journey under the same conditions. A receipt MUST be obtained from the Taxi company for the journey and sent to:

Passenger Transport Dept, Transport Operations, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, Warwickshire. CV34 4SX. Please include your name, address, contact telephone number and your bank details (bank name, sort code and account no).

Please mark the envelope CONFIDENTIAL. Reimbursements will be paid via bank transfer as soon as possible. No reimbursement will be paid without an official receipt from a licenced Taxi company. Warwickshire County Council cannot be held responsible for any items lost in the post.

Details of Taxi companies can be obtained from the Transport Operations Dept on 01926 412929 (opt 2 from the menu), via email on [email protected] or via Twitter or Facebook @wccbusservices.

We apologise for any inconvenience.