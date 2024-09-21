Information on the temporary road closure of D1789 Trelawney Road Exhall

Scheme Details

It has been identified that sections of carriageway on Trelawney Road, Exhall is in need of structural repair due to deterioration of the carriageway. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.

The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date – 7th October 2024

Anticipated end date – 18th October 2024

Working hours - Weekdays from 09:00 to 15:30

An expected work schedule is below:

7/10/24 - Remove existing road surface

8/10/24 – 16/10/24 - Adjust/replace iron work

17/10/24 - Final road surface laid

18/10/24 - Finishing works and road markings

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route onsite. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly.

To help facilitate these works at affected locations if you are a vehicle owner could you ensure that your vehicle is parked elsewhere away from the footway and carriageway during working hours. This will allow the contractor access to the site. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces.

Please find below links to the legal road closure order and some more information about the job for your records.

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323

Warwickshire County Council contact – Jonathan Cook - 01926 412515

Permit reference number – CW/24/101

