2 x Mobile Outreach Advisors/Drivers - North Warwickshire Citizens Advice (NWCA)

North Warwickshire Citizens Advice (NWCA)

2 x Mobile Outreach Advisors/Drivers

Location: Various/Office based

Salary: £28,000 - £30,000 depending on experience

Hours per week: 37

Type of contract: Fixed Term Contract - 18 months – end date 31st March 2026

(with possibility of further funding)

Closing date for applications: 23rd September 2023

Context of role:

North Warwickshire Citizens Advice (NWCA) is currently recruiting two Mobile Outreach Advisors for an exciting new Energy project in Warwickshire. You will each need to be able to drive to various locations in and around the A5 corridor to deliver support and advice on energy related issues including income maximisation, energy savings tips and cost of living advice.

Role purpose:

As Mobile Outreach Advisors you will share driving to various locations around the county to provide face to face advice and support to clients who access the service for help with a range of issues relating to the current cost-of-living and energy crisis, including energy efficiency, meters, billing, behaviour change and renewable energy.

Your main purpose will be to work at various outreach locations in and around Warwickshire offering advice and support to clients.

You will establish relationships with local communities and support at corporate events when needed.

You will help with income maximisation, identify energy grant support, initial debt advice, help access fuel vouchers and support clients take practical steps to tackle fuel poverty.

The successful candidates will be enthusiastic, adaptable, and a flexible team player, with excellent communication skills. You will be required to deliver energy related advice session to community groups across the County.

We offer a friendly and welcoming work environment – this role is office based when not working at Outreach locations.

Reports to: Core Services Manager

Interview Dates: 7th and 8th October

How to apply: For application pack please contact: admin@nwcab.org.uk or 01827 712 852