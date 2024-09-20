Advice Session Supervisor - North Warwickshire Citizens Advice (NWCA)

North Warwickshire Citizens Advice (NWCA)

Advice Session Supervisor

Location: Atherstone, North Warwickshire

Salary: £26,250 - £28,150 depending on experience

Salary pro rata: Yes

Hours per week: 22.5

Type of contract: Permanent

Closing date for applications: 23rd September 2024

Interview date: 8th October 2024

Context of role:

North Warwickshire Citizens Advice (NWCA) is currently recruiting an Advice Session Supervisor. NWCA provides a free, independent, impartial and confidential advice and advocacy service to the citizens of North Warwickshire, a rural area covering an area of 110 square miles. NWCA also recruit and train volunteers to carry out casework with clients. Our volunteers go through accredited, nationally recognised training. NWCA research and campaign on issues affecting clients and the voluntary sector and contribute towards the development of the third sector in North Warwickshire and the county as a whole.

Role purpose:

As Advice Session Supervisor your main purpose will be the delivery and supervision of advice across all channels. You will play a key role bringing about changes and improvement in the service, including assisting in managing and developing a team comprising of both staff and volunteers to deliver a high quality, confidential, independent and impartial advice service. To use all channels to help clients within the Citizens Advice framework.

The successful candidate will be enthusiastic, adaptable and flexible team player, with excellent communication skills. We offer a friendly and welcoming work environment.

We have a staff car park and train station close by with trains to Tamworth, Lichfield, Nuneaton and Rugby

How to apply: For application pack please contact: admin@nwcab.org.uk or 01827 712 852