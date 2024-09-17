Information about the footway works and road closure on D4331 Strathearn Road Leamington Spa.
Scheme Details
It has been identified that sections of footway on Strathearn Road, Leamington Spa is in need of structural repair due to deterioration of the footway. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking footpath resurfacing works.
The dates of the works are as follows:
- Start date – 7th October 2024
- Anticipated end date – 18th October 2024
- Working hours - Weekdays from 09:00 to 15:30
Health and safety and traffic management
The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route onsite. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. During the works, and only whilst the Contractor is working, pedestrian barriers will be erected where necessary. This is to protect you from our works. Please do not remove these. If you need access/egress, please ask one of our work force and the barriers will be removed at a safe time.
To help facilitate these works at affected locations if you are a vehicle owner could you ensure that your vehicle is parked elsewhere away from the footway and carriageway during working hours. This will allow the contractor access to the site.
Please find below links to the legal road closure order and some more information about the job for your records.
- Link to legal order(PDF,62KB).
- Link to diversion plan(PDF,348KB).
- Link to letter(PDF,334KB).
- Link to site notice(PDF,134KB).
Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.
Contact information
- Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323
- Warwickshire County Council contact – Ian Nicholls - 01926 412515
- Permit reference number – CW/24/103
How did we do?
We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form linked below.
County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)