Pet owners and smallholders are urged to register their birds

Do you keep ducks, geese or chickens in your back garden or smallholding or allow your pet parrot or budgerigar to go outside?

Then you will need to register them by 1 October 2024.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Animal Health Team want to make smallholders, hobbyist bird keepers and pet owners aware of this new measure that has been introduced to help tackle the ongoing risk of avian influenza (bird flu) and other bird diseases.

For some years, owners of 50 or more birds have been required to register, but this requirement has now been extended to everyone in Great Britain who keeps birds.

There are exemptions for certain birds such as budgies, parrots, canaries, and similar species that are kept without any access to the outside. These birds will neither have access to wild birds or the open air, and so are at very low risk of being exposed to viruses.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“I would urge all bird owners who are required to register their birds to do so as soon as possible. It’s a quick, free, and simple process and will help us to better protect our bird populations from bird flu.”

To find out more and register your birds, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/animalhealthadvice

You can also complete a poultry registration form, which can be returned by email or post. Alternatively, if you have no access to the internet, you can call Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 03000 200 301 and apply over the phone. Follow the instructions to speak to the APHA and ask for the Customer Registrations Team.