The Warwickshire County Council (C43 Gallows Hill, Warwick) (Prohibition of U-Turn Movements) Order 2024

Warwickshire County Council have made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to prohibit U-turn movements

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order which commences on 02 September 2024, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of this notice, the made Orders, any Orders to be revoked, a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 13 KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notice

Technical Plans

PTRO23 032 (PDF, 452 KB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Jabar Rasul, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.