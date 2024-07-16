Fees for highway licences and permits reviewed

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has today – Thursday 16 July – approved a new pricing structure for licences permitting works on its highways.

The change to fees offsets the losses that the county council is currently incurring and will bring Warwickshire’s charging structure into line with those of similar Local Highways Authorities.

As Local Highways Authority, the County Council charges a fee for the granting of licences for a range of applications such as skips, scaffolding, hoardings and signing. While these charges have risen in line with inflation, they have not been reflecting the actual cost to the Council in processing the applications and have not been subject to a full review for several years. The approved increase of charges will enable County Highways to fully recover the costs of providing these services without making a surplus or generating income above the level of that required to provide an efficient and cost-effective service.

Key changes include:

Increased fees for a range of licences and permits, including skips, scaffolding, hoarding, and access protection markings.

Introduction of a new optional one-month licence period for scaffolding and hoarding to provide greater flexibility.

A new fee for processing retrospective licence applications, where a licence is required but not obtained beforehand.

A phased rollout of a new online application system, starting with skip licences.

There are a number of key benefits of the new structure:

Cost recovery for licence administration and processing.

Incentives for timely removal of temporary structures on the highway.

Continued investment in core highway maintenance activities.

All contractors, builders, and regular users of these services will be notified of the changes in advance. The new fees are planned to be introduced within the next three months.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We have reviewed our fees to make sure they are fair and reflect the true cost of delivering the service which has, to now, exceeded our charges. We have made increases in line with what other similar highways authorities charge.

“Where possible, we have added flexibility in terms of the duration of a licence, with the financial incentive to complete work quickly and vacate the highway. This benefits everyone."

The full Cabinet report can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s37656/County%20Highways%20Review%20of%20licenced%20activities%20and%20charges.pdf

More information about roads and transport in Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport