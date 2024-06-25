North Warwickshire CPE Variation D

Warwickshire County Council are proposing the following order as part of a section 278 agreement related to a development on Church Road, Hartshill.

Scheme Overview

To provide unobstructed access to a new medical practice on Church Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire County Council are propososing to introduce waiting restrictions as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Dan Richardson, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. 01926 412930).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Gildea, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 19 July 2024.