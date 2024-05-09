Have you thought about your escape route in the chance of fire?

Spring is coming to an end, but there’s still time to squeeze in a final spring clean. As part of the Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to clear any clu...

Spring is coming to an end, but there’s still time to squeeze in a final spring clean. As part of the Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to clear any clutter that may be blocking escape routes and to make sure their family, guests and loved ones know how to get out, stay out, and call 999 in the event of a fire.

Working smoke alarms are regularly the heroes in a fire, giving people the warning they need to get out of their home. But blocked exits, locked doors or unfamiliar surroundings can add vital seconds to the time it takes to escape.

Here are some tips to help keep homes safe for you and your loved ones:

Think about how you’d all get out in a fire. Making and practising an escape plan will help ensure that everyone can get out, stay out and call 999.

Fit at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home so smoke can reach the alarms quicker giving you more warning time.

Test your smoke alarms at least monthly. Smoke alarms can save your life, but only if they work.

Clear your escape routes. Make sure you’re able to escape without tripping over to ensure a speedy exit.

Keep your door and window keys in a known and accessible place. Make sure everyone knows where the door and window keys are kept so they can reach them easily and get out quicker in case of a fire.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, said “We want to ensure that people are properly prepared with a planned escape route in the case of a fire. Having fire alarms fitted, testing them regularly and maintaining a clear escape route can all help with getting to safety quicker. If you need support with getting fire alarms fitted or tested, you can apply for a free safe and well visit from the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Even with these precautions it’s vital you are prepared should the worst happen. Having working smoke alarms can give you the vital time you need to get out, stay out and call 999. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by practicing your escape routes.”

Many people also care for others, children and loved ones. If this is you, consider the following:

How will they get out? Plan an escape route that works for them and think of any difficulties they may have or help they may need getting out. Would they benefit from a torch to light their way or a stair rail?

Where is the best place to go if the worst happens and they can’t escape? This is especially important if they have trouble moving around or can’t get downstairs on their own.

Who’s your ‘Escape champ’? Nominate someone in your home (perhaps a child) to be the ‘Escape champ’. Role-playing escape routes regularly and giving children the responsibility to keep escape routes clear makes fire safety more fun and engaging.

Anyone can apply for a safe and well visit (previously called a home fire safety check) which is a free service, provided by WFRS, to help people stay safe and reduce the risk of fire in their home.

During the visit WFRS will provide fire safety advice, check smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed.

The fire service will also provide advice on:

Preventing slips, trips and falls

Giving up smoking

Winter warmth

Home security

Hydration and healthy eating

To find out more about safe and well visits and to apply for one, visit the Apply for a safe and well visit webpage.

For more information on planning your escape routes, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/making-home-escape-plan and fireservice.co.uk/safety/escape-plans/

For information on how to be more fire safe at home, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home