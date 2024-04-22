Two local organisations presented with The Kings Award for Voluntary Service by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

Two voluntary and charitable organisations in Warwickshire have been recognised this month in formal award presentations by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

The groups have each received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can achieve in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) aims to recognise the outstanding work delivered by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was originally created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and is now announced each year on King Charles III’s birthday.

On 16 April, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, met with the Founder of The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, Graham Fulford, at at the Judges House in Warwick to formally present the charity with its KAVS. The charity promotes awareness of Prostate Cancer and encourages early diagnosis. Since 2004, the charity has been involved in testing over 252,682 people and has so far identified 2,500 known cancers that might otherwise not have been discovered.

Members of the Veterans Contact Point receive their KAVS from Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, accompanied by Rajvinder Kaur Gill, High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

Earlier this month on 10 April, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire met with the Veterans Contact Point team in Nuneaton to formally present their organisation with a KAVS. Veterans Contact Point is a military charity which supports those who have served in any of the UK Armed Forces who live in Coventry, Solihull, and Warwickshire. The charity provides peer support, signposting, social meetings, befriending schemes, welfare support, regular events such as the annual Armed Forces Day, as well as projects aimed at Veterans in the Criminal Justice System.

These two organisations are the final two out of six Warwickshire organisations to be officially presented with the KAVS this year. The other four are Helping Hands Community Project, Own Books, Rugby Autism Network and Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, is a reminder of the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“I was honoured to meet with representatives of The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and the Veterans Contact Points and present them with their Kings Award for Voluntary Service. I would like to congratulate them on being the first to receive these awards in Warwickshire. Their unwavering dedication to their causes has transformed lives and uplifted communities. “Let’s continue to celebrate and support our unsung heroes, and I hope that their efforts inspire even more groups to be nominated for The King's Award for Voluntary Service next year.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said:

“I would like to congratulate The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, and the Veterans Contact Point on receiving their King’s Awards this month. There is no stronger accolade for a business, voluntary organisation, or charity than to achieve a King's Award. It not only greatly enhances their reputation but is also a real boost for staff and volunteers.”

To find out more about the KAVS, visit:www.gov.uk/kings-award-for-voluntary-service

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/