Residents’ forum - 20 February 2024 at Holy Trinity Church, Hatton

Questions and answers taken at the residents’ forum held on 20 February 2024 Meeting at Holy Trinity Church, Hatton.

Thank you to all those that attended the residents’ forum.

The information below summarises the key questions raised by residents during the forum.

Attendees

Elected Members: Cllr Jan Matecki, Cllr Peter Phillips.

Warwickshire County Council: Debbie Schneider, Mark Salt, Shahid Muhammed, Clare Mcmillan, Joel Enston, Isla Mason, Chris Whatcott, Paul Hammett, Iain Smith.

Taylor Wimpey: Aidy Hicks, Tom Byrne.

McPhillips: Andy Sykes.

Questions from the forum

What time does construction work finish in the evening?

Normally between 3.30pm and 4.30pm except for Saturday and Sunday at 1pm when the construction work is extended.

Why are the barriers not taken down after 3.30pm and 4.30pm?

We do not routinely remove barriers at the end of the working day, as it takes at least 1.5 hours to remove lights each time and this would cause delay to the construction programme.

The Traffix TM Supervisor will remove traffic management from Birmingham Road, only upon instruction from McPhillips, once confirmed it is safe to do so, if there are no obstructions or excavations within the running lanes.

S184 – What has changed, why is it now deemed safe?

The design of the junction has undergone a road safety audit.

It was concluded that the temporary access could accommodate occupation traffic provided the operation of the access was changed to only allow left in/left out manoeuvres.

Cllr Phillips addressed the forum and informed attendees that the recording of the council meeting held on 16 January 2024 (where the decision to grant a material amendment to Planning Application W/23/1689) was made by the planning committee.

YouTube - Planning Committee 16 January 2024

Will the presentation slides be shared?

The presentation slides will be made available by Cllr Phillips through his social media following the meeting. Furthermore, the slides will be made available on the A4177 Birmingham Road webpage.

A4177 Birmingham Road, Hatton - Union View

When will the bollards be in place?

The bollards will be installed on 29 February 2024 and 1 March 2024. Taylor Wimpey first occupations are scheduled to take place on 12 March 2024.

When bollards are in place, will refuse vehicles have access?

Whilst the temporary bollards are in use, McPhillips will be working under two-way traffic signals on Birmingham Road. Access will be maintained at all times during the works for refuse vehicles, other large vehicles and emergency service vehicles.

Where necessary, a banksman will be available to help safely guide larger vehicles through the traffic management setup.

How long will it take to install the bollards?

The bollards will be installed under two-way traffic signals. A running lane of three meters will be provided, during which a 30mph temporary speed limit will be enforced. We expect it will take approximately two days to install the 27 bollards.

Traffic can only make left in/left out manoeuvres. People are likely to use the garage as a turning area, how is this being addressed?

Taylor Wimpey will communicate with contractors and site visitors to ensure unsafe manoeuvres are mitigated and do their best to manage the situation to include signage.

One resident mentioned they had observed a motorist (contractor) come out of the showroom access road, turn right onto oncoming traffic meaning a vehicle had to mount the pavement to overcome the situation.

As above. Taylor Wimpey have spoken with all sub-contractors on the Union View development, instructing them to adhere to the left in/ left out operation of the temporary access.

One resident commented that the Traffic Management (TM) operatives are not visible to the public or to be monitoring the traffic flow.

McPhillips have been reminded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) that this must be addressed immediately as a priority and will be monitored.

School buses - Children are getting to school late (up to 30 minutes). They cannot walk to school so have no alternative way to get to school. Children are getting 'late marks’ that may affect their university applications. The grammar school bus has been cancelled because of roadworks.

The works on Birmingham Road are impacting the ‘Indiego Plus’ bus service journey times.

They have had a to discuss this with Stagecoach and have since added an extra 20% travelling time onto journeys from that area at peak times. The Transport Operations Team will continue to monitor the situation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that they can continue to provide the service and minimise disruption to the children travelling to school.

In response to the query surrounding the Ridleys bus service, our Transport Operations Team spoke to a representative at the company who confirmed that zero services from Hatton Park have been cancelled as a result of the WCC works, however they have had to adjust the timings quite substantially to allow them to continue to pick up at this location.

Please be advised delays are not always related to WCC s278 works on the A4177 Birmingham Road, Hatton.

Other organisations have been operating on the road network in this vicinity under granted permits.

One resident mentioned that they had observed a near miss at the Shell garage.

Motorists should adhere to signage and traffic management arrangements. Cllr Phillips has previously reported incidents of inconsiderate driver behaviour to the police and will continue to do so highlighting this particular location/area of concern.

Why can’t we have cameras working all the time to monitor motorists jumping lights?

McPhillips will review this with Traffix.

Is there a system to inform you of incidence on the surrounding highway network that could impact the traffic management and queue length/ waiting time to get through the Birmingham Road roadworks?

McPhillips said they would investigate this with Traffix. WCC’s Network Management Team will notify the S278 Project Team if they are aware of any highway network issues that could impact the construction works, following which, this information is then communicated with the site team and McPhillips.

One resident said that they told the council that a yellow hatched box was required, and that the camera situation needs to be looked at, as Traffic Management (TM) operatives are sat in van doing nothing. Also, pollution monitors should be in place to monitor pollution from queuing traffic.

Based on analysis of video footage gathered by WCC Traffic Survey Team, taken at the roundabout junction of Birmingham Road and Charingworth Drive, there would be little merit in installing a yellow box junction on the northeast quadrant of the roundabout.

The video footage collected, provided evidence that the majority of road users were abiding by the ‘Keep Roundabout Clear’ signs erected around the roundabout.

WCC are liaising with McPhillips regarding the monitoring of queue lengths on Birmingham Road, with a view to ensuring the traffic signals are continuously manned between 7am and 7pm.

As with all road works, inevitably it will result in queueing traffic and an increase in the amount of vehicle idling. The need to monitor air quality during these works would be determined by Warwick District Council, therefore WCC will investigate this further by liaising with the Environmental Health Department within Warwick District Council.

Why was the meeting not taking place at the village hall?

WCC are currently liaising with Taylor Wimpey to identify whether the next residents’ forum can be held at the Hatton Parish Community Centre.

Has S184 been passed and has a traffic survey been carried out?

Taylor Wimpey confirmed in the forum that they provided all the traffic survey information that was required at the time of submitting their planning application. The information can be found on the Warwick District Planning Portal.

Warwick District Council - Planning - application summary

Leaflet drop - one resident mentioned they had not received the leaflet.

The letter drop exercise carried out on 5 February, involved delivering letters to properties located on the following roads. Hatton Parish Council posted out notices of the event taking place.

Roads which had the letter drop: