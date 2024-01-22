Car dealer fined for selling unroadworthy vehicle to Stratford upon Avon resident 

A car dealer who sold a Renault Koleos in a dangerous and unroadworthy condition has been prosecuted by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

The car, which was purchased by a Stratford upon Avon resident had been advertised as ‘Drives Great’ and ‘Inspected and approved by authorised garage’.

The vehicle was purchased from Sensible Attractive Motors Ltd (Brick Kiln Street, Brierley Hill), owned by Zbigniew Stanislaw Samuel (age 51 of Acacia Close Dudley).

The new owner complained to Trading Standards after taking the vehicle to a local garage who told him the car was unroadworthy. Officers investigated and asked an expert vehicle examiner to inspect the car. He found that the vehicle had missing and loose wheel nuts and concluded that it was highly likely the wheel would have become detached if the car was driven. The car also had other faults that made it unroadworthy, including:

Disconnected front suspension anti roll bar links;

Debonded front suspension bushes;

A faulty SRS system (airbag and seatbelt system); and

An insecure and broken headlight.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “It is unacceptable that car dealers are selling vehicles to Warwickshire consumers that are dangerous to drive.”

“Our Trading Standards team will continue to take action to protect all road users.”

At Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday 15 January 2024, Mr Samuel pleaded guilty to three offences. The Magistrate stated that this was a serious matter and fined Mr Samuel £1500. He was also ordered to pay £1000 prosecution costs and a £150 victim surcharge.

In mitigation, Mrs Jenkins of Waldrons Solicitors, defending, stated that this was her client’s first criminal offence and he took full responsibility for the sale.

For more information about the work of Trading Standards you can visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards