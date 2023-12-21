Christmas opening times

There will be some changes to the opening times of County Council services over the Christmas and new year period
Customer Service Centre - 01926 410410
- Friday 22 December - 09:00 - 16:30
- Monday 25 December Wednesday 27 December - Closed
- Thursday 28 December - 09:00 - 17:00
- Friday 29 December - 09:00 - 16:30
- Monday 1 January - Closed
- Tuesday 2 January - 09:00 - 17:00
Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick
- Saturday 23 December - 9am - 4pm - reception desk closed
- Sunday 24 – Wednesday 27 December - 9am - 4pm - building closed
- Thursday 28 December - 8am - 5.30pm - reception closes at 4pm
- Friday 29 December - 8am - 5pm - reception closes at 4pm
- Saturday 30 December - 9am - 4pm - reception closed
- Sunday 31 December - Monday 1 January - building closed
Normal opening hours resume from 2 January 2024
Warwickshire Libraries
- Christmas and New Year opening hours: Warwick Library and Information Centre - Libraries – Warwickshire County Council
- You can renew items online: Renew and return your library items – Warwickshire County Council
Country Parks
- Warwickshire Country Parks and Greenways with on-site facilities such as cafes and toilets, will be open as usual every day except Christmas.
- Find out more about Warwickshire’s Country Parks
Social care
Children’s social care
- Email triagehub@warwickshire.gov.uk
- For anything urgent please call the Children and Families Front Door on 01926 414144 option 3, otherwise we will process and respond to emails and referrals in due course.
Children’s social care out of hours and emergency contact
- If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922
- If you think that a child is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999
Adult social care
- 01926 410410 (please note Christmas opening hours of Customer Service Centre)
Adult social care out of hours and emergency contact
- If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922
- If you think that an adult is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999
Recycling centres
- Check the individual details for your local Household Waste Recycling Centre: Recycling centres – Warwickshire County Council
- Find our more about Christmas opening
Family Information Service
- For information on services for Children and Families visit: Children and families – Warwickshire County Council
- The FIS helpline will be closed on 25, 26, 27 December and 1 January and will reopen as usual on 2 January.
Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food programme
- For information on Winter HAF visit: Holiday activities and food (HAF) – SearchOut (warwickshire.gov.uk)
Registration services
Information on births, deaths and ceremonies
- Friday 22 December - 09:00 - 16:00
- Monday 25 December - Wednesday 27 December - Closed
- Thursday 28 December - 09:00 – 16:00
- Friday 29 December - 09:00 - 16:00
- Monday 1 January - Closed
- Tuesday 2 January - 09:00 – 16:00
Market Hall Museum, Warwick
Find out more about Heritage and Culture Warwickshire
- Thursday 21 December: Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm)
- Friday 22 December: Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm)
- Saturday 23 December: Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm)
- Sunday 24 - Wednesday 27 December: CLOSED
- Thursday 28 December: Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm)
- Friday 29 December: Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm)
- Saturday 30 December: Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm)
- Sunday 31 December - Monday 1 January - CLOSED
- Tuesday 2 January onwards: Open as usual, Tuesday – Saturday, Museum & Shop Open 10am – 5pm (Café 10am – 4pm), Closed Sundays and Mondays.
County Record Office
Highways
- For up-to-date details of road closures and works on the highways in your area or on your route, please check One.Network