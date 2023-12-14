Approval of a Premise as a venue for Marriages under Section 26(1)(bb) of the Marriage Act 1949 and Civil Partnerships under Section 6(3a)(a) of the Civil Partnership Act 2004

The Proprietor’s of Oakridge Golf Club, Arley Lane, Ansley Village, Nuneaton have applied under the provisions of the above regulations for the premises to be approved as a venue for the solemnisation of civil ceremonies.

The complete application form together with a plan of the premises may be inspected at the Warwickshire Register Office, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, on Mondays - Fridays between 9.00am and 4.00pm

Any objections to the grant of an approval must be made in writing and addressed to Mr Ayub Khan MBE, Service Manager and Proper Officer for Registration, Business and Customer Services, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, to be received no later than 4th January 2024.

Ayub Khan MBE

Service Manager and Proper Officer for Registration

Business and Customer Services

Warwickshire County Council