Supporting All Children with Social & Emotional Learning

This DfE approved programme is being delivered on behalf of Coventry & Central Warwickshire Teaching Hub through a programme of 4 face-to-face sessions exploring what the research says,

what the implications are for classroom practice, a chance for reflection and a wealth of examples and strategies to support social and emotional learning for all children.

This inspiring programme is delivered by Pam Carpenter, who has 22 years of experience in Primary Education across a broad range of roles. More recently, Pam was a Thrive trainer and relationship manager providing training, mentoring and bespoke support to understand behaviour and meet children’s social and emotional needs. Pam leads on the Social & Emotional Learning Partnership Programme and has received excellent feedback from the last cohort:

‘Pam delivered a lot of knowledge in a fun and interesting way. The content of the entire course was excellent, and I have found the learning invaluable in my role in school.’

‘We were able to dig deep on some tough issues that staff were facing in school. We learnt a lot about how as staff, we can develop positive relationships and trust to enhance the relationships with children.’

‘I loved the practical elements to the sessions. It was engaging, informative and interactive.’

The course starts on 24th January 2024, so don’t delay booking today to secure your place!

For more information and to book now, click here or to talk to one of the Gateway team, email info@gatewayalliance.co.uk