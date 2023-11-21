Care Assistant - Midlands Care

Job Title: Care Assistant

Responsible To: Senior Care Assistants and Home Managers

Main Objectives of the post:

● To work as part of a team in meeting and maintaining the personal care needs of residents in a way that respects the dignity of the individual and promotes independence.

● To assist in the care of the residents’ physical environment and in the general day-to-day activities of the Home.

Midlands Care, an established group of care homes in the Midlands. At Midlands Care, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional standards of care and providing a service of compassion and love to our residents. We believe that our work is a service to humanity and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents and the local community.

Midlands Care currently has a number of exciting care vacancies available. We are constantly seeking passionate individuals who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our clients.

At Midlands Care, we highly value the contribution of our staff and offer various reward and recognition schemes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication put in by our team day in and day out. If you are looking for a fulfilling career in the care industry, then we are the perfect fit for you.

Long Lea Residential Home is located in Nuneaton, address below:

113 The Long Shoot, Nuneaton, CV11 6JG

At Long Lea, we strongly believe in working with the people and for the people, and we are currently looking to recruit locally in order to build a sense of community togetherness within the surrounding areas. These job opportunities will not only provide financial rewards but also bring the community together to deliver a service that is based on kindness, compassion, and empathy. We would love for you to be a part of this journey with us, so if you are interested or would like more information, please do get in touch. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Principle Duties:

Care:

1. To participate in the working rota’s, including evenings, weekends and Bank Holidays as necessary, for the efficient provision of care for all residents in a way that respects the dignity of the individual at all times.

2. To encourage each residents within their capabilities to be as independent as possible and enable them to exercise informed choice taking into account any risk involved.

3. To assist residents who need help with washing, dressing, bathing and toileting.

4. Undertaking routine care of resident’s hair, teeth, and finger/toe nails.

5. To assist residents with their mobility and in the use of mobility aids and personal equipment.

6. To undertake domestic tasks to assist the smooth running of the Home.

7. To contribute towards the development of activities for residents in which they can join in and which will enhance their quality of life.

8. To act as Key-worker to a number of residents and be responsible for the care of those persons’ rooms, clothing, emotional needs etc.

9. To maintain daily written reports on residents where appropriate.

10. To contribute to the protection of vulnerable adults from abuse.

11. To set tables and trays, serve meals and assist with feeding where a resident may need help.

12. To be involved in the activities and outings with residents.

13. It may be required, from time to time, to care for residents who are dying.

14. To assist with the recording of fluid intake by residents as required.

15. To obtain specimens of urine.

Communication:

1. Participate in Staff and residents meetings as and when required.

Training & Development:

2. Maintain professional knowledge and competence.

3. Attend mandatory training days/courses, on or off site, as and when required.

4. Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve required qualifications.

Health & Safety:

1. Report immediately to the Home Manager, or Person in Charge, any significant incident.

2. Understand, and ensure the implementation of, the Care Home’s Health and Safety policy, and Emergency and Fire procedures.

3. Report to the Home Manager, or the Handyperson, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.

4. Promote safe working practice within the Care Home.

General:

1. Promote and ensure the good reputation of the Care home.

2. Ensure that all information of confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties.

3. Notify the Home Manager, or the Person in Charge, as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty, and also on your return to work from all periods of absence.

4. Ensure the security of the Care Home is maintained at all times

5. Adhere to all Company policies and procedures within the defined time scales.

6. Carry out any other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you.

** This list is not exhaustive, you may be required to carry out duties not mentioned but are essential to the smooth running of all our homes.

