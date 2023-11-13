Warwickshire’s Aspiring Headteacher Programme – Register your interest NOW

Warwickshire’s Aspiring Headteacher Programme is an innovative programme in-tended to support senior and experienced middle leaders who aspire to headship in a Warwickshire school.

This course is appropriate for school leaders who have a minimum of 2 years senior leadership experience and are considering applying for a Headship, in Warwickshire, in the next 2 years. It is fully funded by Warwickshire County Council and is being organised by the Gateway Alliance.

The course runs over 2 terms and includes a mix of both face-to-face and online sessions. This year, at the face-to-face sessions, the cohort have heard from a range of practicing headteachers as well and some national speakers. The online sessions included a discussion with a current, serving Ofsted inspector as well presentations from a wide range of Local Authority leaders from HR, Finance, Gov-ernor Services, etc.

Here’s what some of the previous participants have said about the programme…

“I embarked on this course, with a nudge from my current Head, thinking it would give me a little more information about being a Headteacher and some all-round beneficial CPD. In fact, what it did was quickly make me realise I had the skills and experience to go for it! Using the tips and learning from the course, I secured a post with my first application and feel that the many inspirational speakers have given me the confidence to make the leap. This is well worth enrolling on for any senior leader in a Warwickshire school.” Laura

“Just wanted to send you a quick thank you for such a fab year. I found these ses-sions so informative and inspiring. Even after a tough week, attending these meet-ings filled up my cup and made me feel excited for the next steps in my career. I think I felt this way because you delivered it with such care and a real a down to earth nature. It is so evident that you care about and want to nurture this cohort of potential heads. I also enjoyed the 'me' time the course provided - it isn't often we get to indulge in some 'self' work, stepping back and thinking about who we are and how we want to lead.” Rhian

“Really well paced, useful and interesting content from all speakers, opportunities to reflect and talk to colleagues.” Esther

“Thank you so much for the time and effort you have put in to running the course. Every one of them has been completely inspiring. I genuinely don't have any feed-back on how to improve as I think that you've found exactly what aspiring headteachers need (for me anyway), which is valuable time to listen to the experi-ences of a variety of current and former heads. This was then followed up with small chunks of pedagogy and good practice. Thank you!” Nick

Join the next cohort.

If you or one of your team are thinking about Warwickshire Headship in the future, then we’d be delighted to welcome you to join our next cohort starting in January 2024.

To express your interest, please complete this google form or contact Helen Martin on helen@gatewayalliance.co.uk