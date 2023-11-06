WEYH Early Years Conference – Exploring Emotional Barriers to Learning

Following on from overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Exploring Neurodiversity spring term conference, the Warwickshire Early Years Hub (WEYH) hosted a new event on Tuesday 24th October on Explo

Following on from overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Exploring Neurodiversity spring term conference, the Warwickshire Early Years Hub (WEYH) hosted a new event on Tuesday 24th October on Exploring Emotional Barriers to Learning.

The Early Years conference took place at the Nettle Hill conference centre in Ansty, Coventry and was attended by over 80 EY practitioners from across the sector.

Delegates commented that it was ‘another well run and useful conference – amazing guest speakers!’ ‘Fantastic, I learnt such a lot!’ ‘these conferences make you self-reflect on practice and environment’ and ‘the passion shone through’.

Key messages shared were around creating enriched human and emotional environments to ensure children can access a safe, nurturing space to feel able to learn and thrive. It is only when we achieve an emotionally nurturing environment, that we can start to break down barriers stopping children from positively accessing the world around them.

It was really evident that practitioners welcomed the opportunity to pause and reflect on practice and what can be done differently to provide the best outcomes for the children in their care.

The success of the event was brought about by providing a national perspective from one of the keynote speakers Ben Kingston-Hughes, together with the local EY expertise of the Warwickshire Early Years Hub (WEYH) Co-leads and trainers.

The WEYH would like to extend a very big thank you to all who provided input into the event and the practitioners who so enthusiastically engaged in the afternoon.