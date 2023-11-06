Warwickshire Christmas campaign encourages customers to shop locally

Buying local not only supports local businesses – it often means getting that extra level of customer service and satisfaction that is difficult to replicate with large multinationals.

A Christmas campaign encouraging Warwickshire’s independent town businesses to shout about why shoppers should buy from them this year is making a comeback.

The Warwickshire Christmas campaign, organised by Warwickshire County Council, is returning this year to highlight the quality businesses in the county’s towns and villages and to encourage customers to shop locally for their gifts this year.

The drive is being supported by a social media campaign by Warwickshire Towns Network, where a festive mix of Warwickshire’s independent shops are being showcased in the run up to the big day.

Throughout November and December, the campaign will show off businesses and their gift ideas all over the county, and showcase individual towns and villages where residents and visitors can shop.

And Warwickshire’s independent businesses, along with other organisations, are being encouraged to get involved by using the hashtag #WarwickshireChristmas and sharing their own Christmas content online.

The new campaign follows similar support drives over the last couple of years to help businesses bounce back from both Covid and the subsequent cost of living crisis.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said: “Showcasing the incredible businesses we have in Warwickshire is vitally important in the run-up to Christmas, so we’re delighted to be relaunching this campaign once again.

“Christmas is such a key time for our high street retailers, and we have so many in our county that can provide the perfect gifts for loved ones this year.

“Buying local not only supports local businesses – it often means getting that extra level of customer service and satisfaction that is difficult to replicate with large multinationals.

“We are looking forward to seeing our residents getting involved with the campaign by using the hashtag #WarwickshireChristmas, and seeing customers praising their favourite shops too.”

To follow the campaign, please visit @WarksTN on Instagram or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook.