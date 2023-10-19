Care Farm Manager - Oldbury Cottage Care Farm

Job Details Job Title Care Farm Manager Salary £27,040 Reporting to Directors Hours 40hours a week to include a degree of flexibility to cover leave and sickness where needed. Fixed Term Contract – January 2025 Following a 3 month probationary period . Direct reports All staff/ volunteers Job Purpose The main purpose of the role is to: Drive Oldbury Cottage Care Farm (OCCF) forwards making us sustainable for the future and open six days a week. To lead a team of support workers and volunteers, providing quality activities for an ever-changing group of people with learning disabilities and or dementia on the Farm. Placing fun, safety and respect at the heart of all that you do.

About Oldbury Cottage Care Farm CIC

Oldbury Cottage Care Farm CIC (OCCF) is a life-long dream of Jonathan Smith founder and Director, built upon his personal experiences driving his motivation, dedication and devotion to provide a positive rural experience using traditional farming practices for people with learning disabilities and dementia to get close to nature. Offering hands-on with animals/horticulture allowing the development of practical/social skills and improve physical, emotional well-being and improve overall health.

What we can offer you

The exciting opportunity to grow with us as the project is in its infancy. The project wants to achieve a supportive, relaxed and enjoyable place to be and work where the rewards are solely gained by doing the job well and we believe this is everyone’s responsibility by adopting an honest and positive Team approach.

To have the best chance of success:

Tailor your application of the job advertised focusing on the jobs PERSON SPECIFICATION .

. Explain how you meet each of the criteria, by providing information about and examples of your skills and experience gained. This may be in paid employment, as a volunteer or within your personal capacity.

Answer each point in detail – the recruitment panel cannot guess or make assumptions . For example, it is not enough to say `I am well organised’ – you need to explain how you organise yourself.

Job specification

Business/Team Support

Source suitable funding to sustain Oldbury Cottage Care Farm CIC (OCCF) and with support from Directors complete funding applications.

Collaborate/network with other professionals in the field to build the attendance of OCCF.

Review policies and risk assessments.

Ensure standards are maintained and all policy’s/risk assessments are adhered too.

Monitor attendance, bookings and payments of attendees including invoicing.

Contribute to the employment of staff/volunteers with the support of Directors.

Review regularly the performance and personal development of staff and volunteers.

Responsible for delivering OCCF’s Induction package and organizing relevant training for all new staff/volunteers.

Ensure awareness of OCCF’s ethos and policies are read and understood.

Support OCCF team to achieve tasks and end goals.

Manage staff and volunteer rotas including; annual leave, illness and arranging cover.

Manage and delegate daily activities to the support team.

Provide support to staff/volunteers.

Support staff and volunteers in forming strong relationships with the attendees to develop life skills that can be transferable to everyday living.

To conduct regular checks and maintain records to ensure that the overall health, welfare and well-being needs of all staff, volunteers are met, in line with our Health and Well-being policy.

To keep abreast of and share literature, ideas and best practice in the field of the Care Farming, to improve the development of the Farm.

Daily debrief.

Animal care and welfare

Ensuring daily check of animal housing and welfare are carried out.

Weekly checks of supplies.

Undertake risk assessments for all farm activities.

Attendees and families

Responsible for all referrals and arrangements of taster/entry sessions.

Manage entry paperwork ‘About Me’ and collaborate with family and other professionals to agree the support required.

Working with other professionals, such as social workers and therapists, to ensure consistency of support.

To work closely with our families and partners to agree person centred goals for each attendee.

Analysing an individual’s needs and drawing up a person-centred support plan.

Ensure individual needs are communicated to all staff/volunteers where appropriate.

To understand the attendees communication needs and ensure staff/volunteers have the skill set to adapt their communication to each individual, e.g. sounds, tones, body language, Makaton, BSL.

Note additional conditions:

As well as checking with referees and assuring qualifications, additional checks will be carried out.

DBS Checks

Appointment to this post is dependent upon a DBS check being carried out.

This is a legal requirement as OCCF works with vulnerable people. Refusal to give consent to carry out this check means you cannot be considered for this or any other position in the organisation.

Person specification:

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Sound judgement, skills and experience in relation to the following:

A qualification, (Level 4 in Health and Social Care or equivalent) and/or extensive experience/knowledge of running a business.

Experience of working with people with learning disabilities and/or dementia. Knowledge of mental health issues would be beneficial.

Experience of managing and supervising staff and volunteers.

A knowledge of invoicing, book-keeping and spreadsheets.

Your strengths will include problem solving, adaptability, communication and self-motivation, forward planning, strategic thinking and decision making.

Effective project management and co-ordination skills with the ability to take on tasks from conception to completion.

Working with vulnerable people with a range of needs. It is essentially you have genuine compassion, respect, and kindness towards them and our animals at OCCF

Communication

Good interpersonal and motivational skills, with the ability to communicate effectively and appropriately with a wide range of people, internally and externally. This will include attendees and their families, a range of professional partners (e.g. therapists, social care practitioners, members of the public and colleagues).

Have good communication skills both verbally and written.

Ability to listen, respond and build on feedback received.

Creativity and change

Able to create engaging programmes of activities, aimed at meeting agreed attendee’s person-centred goals.

Responsive to recommended changes in policies, procedures and best practice and able to adapt working practices to ensure these are incorporated.

Open to new ideas and confident in putting them forward to colleagues, thus enabling OCCF to be organic. This will involve creativity in problem-solving and responding appropriately to new ideas and unexpected situations.

Team-working skills

Ability to work effectively as part of a team, with a diverse range of people.

Able to work calmly when under pressure.

Planning and organisation

Good planning disciplines, focused on clear outcomes and delivered in line with recognised standards of practice.

Ability to manage and prioritise own workload and that of others to meet commitments and deadlines.

IT skills: Ability to use technology to support the delivery of the service and to ensure data and records are kept up to date and are stored safely.

Knowledge in the following areas

GDPR, safeguarding, food & hygiene, COSHH.

Health and safety practices.

PERSON PROFILE

We are looking for a person who can demonstrate the following qualities:

Proactive, positive and flexible approach.

Outcome-oriented; a ‘can-do’ person.

Self-motivated and organised.

Creative approach and problem-solver.

Inclusive style, willing to share and learn.

Operates to high standards.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

1. You will be required to hold a full UK driving licence.

2. As you will be working with vulnerable people, you will be required to undergo a DBS check and adhere to OCCF’s Safeguarding policy and procedures and those of our partner organisations.

3. The jobholder will be required to work to OCCF’s standards of Animal Welfare, which embrace the standards of DEFRA.

4. Flexible working hours will be required in some instances to facilitate the effective delivery of the farm’s activities/covering staff absences.

Closing date for the Manager role: 5th November 2023 10pm.

Interviews: week commencing 6th November 2023.

To learn more, please visit: http://occf.org.uk/ or email info@occf.org.uk to request an application pack