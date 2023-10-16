We are recruiting for Community Outreach Worker to provide high quality personal welfare support service to survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse including those at the point of crisis. This role involves working within a multi-agency framework to develop referral, joint working and information sharing protocols.

You must be methodical and well-organised, with proven experience of providing direct emotional, practical and welfare support, ideally within a relevant field such as a refuge, women’s advice centre or residential setting. You will be experienced in identifying and responding to the risks to and needs of survivors of domestic violence. With an up-to-date knowledge of relevant civil and criminal legislation, you will have a demonstrable ability to use Microsoft Office and the ability to build and develop supportive relationships with survivors and their children fleeing domestic violence.

All candidates must demonstrate a commitment to the feminist values of empowerment and equality which underpin all of our work. Successful applicants will be expected to work within Refuge’s Values and Behaviour Framework and demonstrate these in their everyday work.

Refuge is the country’s largest single provider of specialist domestic abuse services, we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with excellent systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.