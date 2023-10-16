Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Outreach Worker

The post holder will provide advice, advocacy, support, and training to statutory and partner agencies, in accordance with Refuge’s philosophical principles. This post will support survivors from marginalised and minoritised communities in Warwickshire and will have a focus on building pathways to access support and removing barriers. The postholder will work with partner agencies, local community, and faith groups to raise awareness and reduce barriers to accessing support.

You must be methodical and well-organised, with proven experience of providing direct emotional, practical and welfare support, ideally within a relevant field such as a refuge, women’s advice centre or residential setting.

You will be experienced in identifying and responding to the risks to and needs of survivors of domestic violence. With an up-to-date knowledge of relevant civil and criminal legislation, you will have a demonstrable ability to use Microsoft Office and the ability to build and develop supportive relationships with survivors and their children fleeing domestic violence.

All candidates must demonstrate a commitment to the feminist values of empowerment and equality which underpin all of our work. Successful applicants will be expected to work within Refuge’s Values and Behaviour Framework and demonstrate these in their everyday work.

Closing Date: 30th October 2023

Virtual Interview Date: WC 14th November 2023

An enhanced Disclosure Barring Service (DBS) certificate will be required for this role.

Refuge is the country’s largest single provider of specialist domestic abuse services, we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with excellent systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.

Further information on how we commit to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment can be found on our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion website page and within the job information pack for this role. This contains information on our values, our Respect, Inclusion and Belonging strategy and our Respect Charter’.