Female Support Worker - Willes Road - Leamington Spa - Drivers only

Contract Type:

Permanent

Contract Details:

Full-Time

Salary:

£21,321 based on 37 hours, £25,929 based on 45 hours / £11.05 per hour (Average potential earnings are £25,158.39 based on 37 hours)*

Job Introduction

Please note this role is not eligible for sponsorship.

Do you have a caring nature? Are you looking to make a difference to people's lives? Are you looking for a fresh challenge, where full training is provided? Are you flexible with your working hours? Can you see yourself providing care to adults who need your support?

If you have answered a big YES to these questions we would love to hear from you.

At Turning Point, we support people with Learning Disabilities across England. As a Support Worker, you will make a real difference to residents' lives as you improve their daily living skills. Passionate about people, you will enjoy the scope and support to enhance your own life and career too, as you gain the experience and training you need to progress with us.

Where will I be working?

WR is a well-established service with good relationships – it’s like a big, hectic family with a lively group dynamic. All the people we look after are fully mobile and active and you will work in a busy and lively environment. We accommodate for up to eight individuals aged between 20 to 40 years old with mild to profound Learning Disabilities with some challenging behaviours. Staff are trained in positive support strategies and person centred approaches. All those we support require one to one care which is quite intensive, offering positive and rewarding relationships with a focus on the individual.

How do I get there? This service is easily accessible by both public transport and by car. If you were to travel by train from Coventry rail station this would 1 hour, by bus 1 hour 20 minutes and by car this would take 23 minutes depending on traffic. Please note this is coming from Coventry and is just a guideline.

We use a digital social care record system, to support daily recording, which will make your day-to-day tasks easier and allows you to spend more time with the People We Support.

Training and Development

We offer training to all those who want to develop their skills and competencies not just in the care sector but in other areas too.

Level 2 and 3 Lead Adult Care Worker

Level 3 Operational Team Leader

Please note training will be offered after your probation period ends which is 6 months. Once you begin your training with us you will have your own coach who will support you through your programme.

Shift Patterns

This is a 24-hour service, therefore flexibility is essential. You will be working a range of shifts including early mornings, late evenings, waking nights, sleep-ins and some weekends.

(Average potential earnings are £25,158 based on 37 hours)*.

*Potential average earnings are a culmination of colleagues working additional shifts and where applicable sleep ins**

** sleep ins are not required in all services

***not all colleagues will work overtime and therefore potential earnings will differ