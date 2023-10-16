Female Care Support Worker - Marloes Walk- Leamington Spa - Complex Needs

Contract Type:

Permanent

Contract Details:

Full-Time

Salary:

£21,321 based on 37 hours, £25,929 based on 45 hours / £11.05 per hour (Average potential earnings are £25,158 based on 37 hours)*

Job Introduction

Please note this role is not eligible for sponsorship.

Do you have a caring nature? Are you looking to make a difference to people's lives? Are you looking for a fresh challenge, where full training is provided? Are you flexible with your working hours? Can you see yourself providing care to adults who need your support?

If you have answered a big YES to these questions we would love to hear from you.

At Turning Point, we support people with Learning Disabilities across England. As a Support Worker, you will make a real difference to residents' lives as you improve their daily living skills. Passionate about people, you will enjoy the scope and support to enhance your own life and career too, as you gain the experience and training you need to progress with us.

Where will I be working?

Our service is located in Sydenham and is within walkable distance to Leamington Spa. There are eight individuals we support who have profound, multiple Learning Disabilities with additional health issues such as epilepsy & congenital conditions. Some of the people we support have high support needs, mobility issues and require lots of personal care. Staff will develop communication skills such as knowledge of signing and visual aids as some of the people we support are non-verbal. We endeavour to create positive family relationships offering a good circle of support. It's is a well- regarded service with a community feel and during the summer months we hold lots of events.

No experience is necessary, staff with or without experience will be given full training to be able to do the role to the best of their ability.

We use a digital social care record system, to support daily recording, which will make your day-to-day tasks easier and allows you to spend more time with the People We Support.

How do I get there?

This service is easily accessible by both public transport and by car. If you were to travel by train from Coventry rail station this would take 1 hour, by bus 1 hour 15 minutes and by car this would take 25 minutes depending on traffic. Please note this is coming from Coventry and is just a guideline.

Training and Development

We offer training to all those who want to develop their skills and competencies not just in the care sector but in other areas too.

Level 2 and 3 Lead Adult Care Worker

Level 3 Operational Team Leader

Please note training will be offered after your probation period ends which is 6 months. Once you begin your training with us you will have your own coach who will support you through your programme.

Shift Patterns

This is a 24-hour service, therefore flexibility is essential. You will be working a range of shifts including early mornings, late evenings, waking nights, sleep-ins and some weekends.

