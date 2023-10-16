Female Care Support Worker - Marloes Walk- Leamington Spa - Complex Needs
Contract Type:
Permanent
Contract Details:
Full-Time
Salary:
£21,321 based on 37 hours, £25,929 based on 45 hours / £11.05 per hour (Average potential earnings are £25,158 based on 37 hours)*
Job Introduction
Please note this role is not eligible for sponsorship.
Do you have a caring nature? Are you looking to make a difference to people's lives? Are you looking for a fresh challenge, where full training is provided? Are you flexible with your working hours? Can you see yourself providing care to adults who need your support?
If you have answered a big YES to these questions we would love to hear from you.
At Turning Point, we support people with Learning Disabilities across England. As a Support Worker, you will make a real difference to residents' lives as you improve their daily living skills. Passionate about people, you will enjoy the scope and support to enhance your own life and career too, as you gain the experience and training you need to progress with us.
Where will I be working?
Our service is located in Sydenham and is within walkable distance to Leamington Spa. There are eight individuals we support who have profound, multiple Learning Disabilities with additional health issues such as epilepsy & congenital conditions. Some of the people we support have high support needs, mobility issues and require lots of personal care. Staff will develop communication skills such as knowledge of signing and visual aids as some of the people we support are non-verbal. We endeavour to create positive family relationships offering a good circle of support. It's is a well- regarded service with a community feel and during the summer months we hold lots of events.
No experience is necessary, staff with or without experience will be given full training to be able to do the role to the best of their ability.
We use a digital social care record system, to support daily recording, which will make your day-to-day tasks easier and allows you to spend more time with the People We Support.
How do I get there?
This service is easily accessible by both public transport and by car. If you were to travel by train from Coventry rail station this would take 1 hour, by bus 1 hour 15 minutes and by car this would take 25 minutes depending on traffic. Please note this is coming from Coventry and is just a guideline.
Training and Development
We offer training to all those who want to develop their skills and competencies not just in the care sector but in other areas too.
- Level 2 and 3 Lead Adult Care Worker
- Level 3 Operational Team Leader
Please note training will be offered after your probation period ends which is 6 months. Once you begin your training with us you will have your own coach who will support you through your programme.
Shift Patterns
This is a 24-hour service, therefore flexibility is essential. You will be working a range of shifts including early mornings, late evenings, waking nights, sleep-ins and some weekends.
(Average potential earnings are £25,158 based on 37 hours)*.
*Potential average earnings are a culmination of colleagues working additional shifts and where applicable sleep ins**
** sleep ins are not required in all services
***not all colleagues will work overtime and therefore potential earnings will differ
Main Responsibilities
What will I be doing?
This is a hands-on job in which no two days are the same. Your duties will include:
- promoting the independence of people we support
- supporting a full range of daily activities including cleaning and cooking, days out or going away on holiday
- arranging activities in the home and in the local community
- developing residents' life skills and personal interests
- helping residents stay safe and healthy
- assisting with personal care needs
- manual handling
- supporting people with medication
- ensuring record keeping is maintained to the required standard at all times and contributing to service monitoring requirements.
The Ideal Candidate
What skills and qualities do I need to have?
Whilst knowledge of learning disabilities and complex needs would be beneficial, it isn't essential. What is essential is that you are:
- passionate, caring and enthusiastic
- flexible, patient and non-judgemental
- a great team player with lots of energy
- able to demonstrate good communication skills
- transferable experience of helping people to manage anxiety
About us
Why Turning Point?
As a leading health and social care provider with more than 300 locations across England, we take real pride in the services we offer.
Across the varied regions, sectors and settings we operate within, our organisation is held together by a shared vision – and our people are connected by the same values. These include belief in potential, confidence in communication, embracing positive change and always treating each other as individuals.
We run all of our services on a not-for-profit basis; instead, we invest every penny back into our services and people. We never stop believing in change for the better, and we work constantly to improve the lives of the people we support.
Our people bring our vision to life. So, if you are enthusiastic, motivated and committed to support others to fulfilling their potential, here at Turning Point, we don't just offer you a job – we offer you a career.
What benefits will I receive?
We know reward looks different to each person and so whether its ways to make your money go further, a culture supporting recognition and celebration, or opportunities to boost your career – we want to support you in every way we can with our total reward package that includes:
- Comprehensive learning and development opportunities so we can invest in your future – we’re proud to have a silver accreditation from Investors in People. Choose from our range of courses to gain recognised qualifications
- 28 days’ paid holiday a year, increasing with each year of service up to 30 days. Plus the option to buy or sell additional holidays and spread the cost
- An exclusive discounts hub for TP colleagues, to help make your money go further – including high street shopping, pubs and restaurants, mobile phones, gym memberships, and much more. You’ll also have access to the Blue Light Card, for even more discounts and savings!
- Flexible working solutions to support your work-life balance
- Life Assurance of up to 3x annual salary and a competitive Pension Scheme to support your savings and security
- Access to our Rightsteps Therapy service – free, confidential telephone based counselling sessions, access to an online wellbeing platform, and a Financial Education hub to support your total wellbeing
- A 24/7 Employee Assistance Programme including a Digital GP, legal advice and more – all free to you and your immediate family
- Recognition awards to recognise colleagues’ inspirational work and dedication, as well as Long Service bonuses to celebrate your commitment to us
- Flexible benefit options including a Cycle to Work scheme and interest-free Season Ticket Loans
- A £300 bonus if you successfully refer a friend as a new colleague through our Refer a Friend scheme, as a thanks from us!
Closing Date:
31/10/2023
